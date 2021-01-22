Dickerson Park Zoo to release bald eagle back into the wild after ‘medical miracle’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dickerson Park Zoo will release a bald eagle Friday afternoon that had a miraculous recovery from lead poisoning.

When the eagle, named Patriot, arrived at Dickerson Park Zoo, he couldn’t even open his eyes or lift his head.

Dr. Stephanie Zec called the bird’s recovery “a medical miracle.” Patriot will be released back into the wild on private land in Rogersville, Missouri.

Dickerson Park Zoo is planning to share a Facebook live video when it happens.

