Emergency service agencies not included in Christian County, Mo. vaccination clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Confusion at a Christian County, vaccination event today left the sheriff angry and frustrated. First responders and high risk individuals are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Christian County deputies didn’t make the cut.

Earlier today, the parking lot at First Baptist Church here in Ozark was nearly full for Christian County’s first vaccination clinic. There were some priority groups who say they were not offered the shots, including the Christian County Ambulance District, Emergency Management and the Sheriff’s Office.

“Unfortunately, the cooperation and the communication has not been sufficient to make sure the citizens of this county are protected,” Sheriff Brad Cole said.

Sheriff Cole is frustrated, along with other Christian County emergency agencies who were not included in the area’s first vaccination clinic.

“I’m not here saying that any first responder or law enforcement officer is better than anybody else. What I’m saying is, when guidelines are put in place, you need to follow those guidelines. They’re put in place for a reason,” Cole said.

Cole said everyone who wants the vaccine should be able to get it, but in the right order. He said he saw several people line up for shots who were not first responders, over 65 or chronically ill.

“We’re not taking favorites by any means but we’re following the process that we have in place,” said Dr. Karen Peak, director of the Christian County Health Department.

Peak said the clinic only accepted those who are eligible, under state issued guidelines. She said everyone who wants a vaccine is asked to fill out a survey online.

“When you have over 2,000 people on the list and there’s only 375 doses of the vaccine available, you’ve got to go by the resources that you’ve got in order to coordinate those shots,” she said.

Peak said some first responder groups did sign up for shots including Nixa fire, Ozark fire and Ozark police departments.

“If you’re on the list, you’re eventually going to get the vaccine. If you’re not on the list, we’re not going to be reaching out to you because we don’t know who to reach out to,” Peak said.

Sheriff Cole said before Thursday’s clinic, he was not asked to fill out a survey, but to give the health department a list of the people in his agency who would want vaccinations.

“They’ve had those numbers since August. Unfortunately, their inefficiency is shown today,” Cole said.

Cole said it’s not just his deputies who are put at risk without having vaccinations.

“Every time a deputy’s exposed and not knowing they’re exposed and that citizen reaches out for help and we respond to their home, we’re just passing it right along to them,” Cole said.

Sheriff Cole said he’s now in talks with another provider to get his deputies vaccinated. Dr. Peak said she doesn’t know when Christian County will get more doses for another clinic, but will announce that on the health department’s Facebook

page or website.

