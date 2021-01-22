Greene County collector Leah Betts to resign from office

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County collector Leah Betts will soon resign from her position after 18 years of service in the county.

Betts will resign effective Feb. 28, according to a news release from Greene County.

Betts was elected to the role of Greene County Collector in 2014. The position oversees more than a quarter of billion dollars in tax collections each year for distribution to more than 40 local taxing districts such as schools, municipalities and the library.

“It is with great sadness that I am resigning as I have thoroughly enjoyed making a difference in our community during my days at the County,” Betts said. “During my time in office, I have succeeded at giving a government office a personal touch, as well as enhanced many efficiencies and procedures. My office has won a couple of notable customer service awards in the last few years and it also received a flawless audit from the recent state audit. It is important that citizens know that I strategically chose the timing of my last day to get through and tackle the most challenging tasks presented during this tax season. One of my goals will be to make the best transition possible to the newly appointed Collector for the good of the citizens of the County.”

“We wish Leah all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for her dedication to the citizens of Greene County,” said Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon. “She is to be commended for her tireless efforts to provide top quality customer service to those who interact with the Greene County Collector’s Office and we further thank her for working to complete this year’s cycle of tax statements.”

The vacancy at the Greene County Collector’s Office will be filled by a gubernatorial appointment, according to the county.

The Greene County Collector’s Office has pushed back the due date of 2020 property tax payments twice in recent months. The payments, originally due at the end of December, are now due at the end of February.

A technical problem has contributed to the new deadline. Greene County officials first started upgrading the assessor’s computer system nearly four years ago. However, Betts told KY3 earlier this month she knew that program wasn’t compatible with the one she uses to generate property tax payment statements.

KY3 has asked Greene County Commissioners for an on-camera interview to address the concerns Leah Betts brought up during a recent interview with KY3.

The commission refused any interviews and instead, released this statement:

“We wish Ms. Betts all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for her service to the citizens of Greene County. She is to be commended for her efforts to provide top quality customer service to those who interact with the Greene County Collector’s Office. We further thank her for working to complete this year’s cycle of tax statements.

In addition, the Greene County Commission would like to assure residents that this year’s tax cycle has been and continues to be a collaborative effort. Several offices, including the Commission, Assessor, County Clerk, Collector and Information Systems department, have worked tirelessly to address the issues that were brought to the Commission’s attention in September 2020.

The Commission immediately provided leadership - bringing together every involved office and department - to facilitate communication and find solutions. This resulted in the ability to mail the majority of the tax statements before the end of the year and make significant progress on processing the remaining statements. This same collaborative approach is helping to identify options to streamline assessment, billing and collections in the future. For this, and all issues related to the County, the Commission will keep the focus on positive resolutions.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.