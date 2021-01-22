Advertisement

Man accused of scamming a grocery store out of nearly $1 million

Tre Brown, 19, was arrested for an alleged returns scam at Kroger.
Tre Brown, 19, was arrested for an alleged returns scam at Kroger.(Source: Gwinnett County PD/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) - A Georgia man is accused of scamming a grocery store chain out of almost $1 million.

Gwinnett County Police detectives arrested 19-year-old Tre Brown. In a two-week period, Brown scammed over $980,000 from a Kroger location in Duluth where he worked, authorities said.

According to police, the man put more 40 returns for nonexistent items on several credit cards.

The returns’ cost ranged from $75 to more than $87,000.

He then allegedly used that money to buy items including two vehicles, guns and clothes.

Kroger’s corporate noticed the transactions and contacted police.

Brown has been charged with theft. Online jail records state that he was released on bond.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
President Joe Biden signs multiple executive actions.
Keystone XL pipeline halted as Biden revokes permit
Missouri Capitol Building
2 Christian County lawmakers push 2 new firearms bills in the legislature
Police responded to a home at Maryland and Seminole, near Mercy Hospital, late Monday afternoon.
Greene County’s prosecutor rules on deadly DEA shooting in Springfield in November 2020
It's called the Brushing Scam.
On Your Side: Why mysterious packages arrive at doorsteps

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles up field during the first half of an...
Chiefs’ Mahomes cleared to play in AFC championship, out of concussion protocol
President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on...
LIVE: Biden to sign executive actions expected to address food and unemployment aid
Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2...
Hank Aaron, baseball’s one-time home run king, dies at 86
A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly
Photos from President Joe Biden's inauguration Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, D.C.
GALLERY: The Biden inauguration