Man robs a convenience store in Iberia, Mo.

Courtesy: Miller County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Miller County Sheriff's Office(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
IBERIA, Mo. (KY3) -The Miller County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in identifying a man who robbed the Eagle Stop.

The sheriff’s office say the robber attacked the clerk after showing a handgun, and then ran off with money just after 3:00 a.m. Thursday. The sheriff’s office didn’t say if the clerk suffered any injuries.

If you have any information about the robbery, call the sheriff’s office at (573) 369-2341 or send an email to tips@millercountysheriff.com.

