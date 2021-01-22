Man robs a convenience store in Iberia, Mo.

IBERIA, Mo. (KY3) -The Miller County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in identifying a man who robbed the Eagle Stop.

The sheriff’s office say the robber attacked the clerk after showing a handgun, and then ran off with money just after 3:00 a.m. Thursday. The sheriff’s office didn’t say if the clerk suffered any injuries.

If you have any information about the robbery, call the sheriff’s office at (573) 369-2341 or send an email to tips@millercountysheriff.com.

