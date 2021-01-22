Advertisement

Missouri state legislature proposes bills to limit authority of local health departments

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Proposals in the Missouri State Legislature are trying to limit the authority of local health departments, months after health leaders across Missouri issued stay-at-home orders and restricted gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, Clay Goddard, recently testified in Jefferson City in opposition of several bills, including Senate Bill 56, which look to remove authority from county health boards to make ordinances related to infectious or communicable diseases.

“The governor has consistently said that these decisions are local decisions and now we’re hearing that they shouldn’t be local decisions,” Goddard says. “It’s a little bit of a confusing political environment. Are these local decisions or are they not?”

Goddard says this would impact the future of health departments, even after things go back to normal.

“We still need to have quarantine powers, for example, so if we have a tuberculosis case or a measles case we can protect everybody else,” Goddard says. “We still need the ability to shut down a facility that is putting the public’s health at risk.”

Goddard says there are different formats throughout the state of Missouri when it comes to health boards or departments. He says a board of health can make decisions on its own, but with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, that’s not the case.

To pass an ordinance here, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department has to get it approved by the cities of Springfield and Republic, as well as Greene County. Goddard says health departments need to be able to keep some of their authority to be able to do their job or there could be deadly consequences.

“Literally people will die,” Goddard says. “I’m not being dramatic about that. These are things where delays in time can mean public safety is put at risk.”

One restaurant owner in St. Louis County, Chris Saracino, testified in support of these bills. Saracino says the public health orders in St. Louis County severely impacted his business.

“It’s still unbelievable today that one man in our county government caused this much destruction and saw no oversite,” Saracino says. “We wrote our councilmen, we wrote our councilwomen and saw no oversight from them.”

However, Goddard says masking mandates allowed the economy to remain more open than otherwise during this pandemic.

“The thought process is that it mitigates disease spread so you’re able to keep some of these bars and restaurants open that otherwise would not be able to be opened,” Goddard says.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
Missouri Capitol Building
2 Christian County lawmakers push 2 new firearms bills in the legislature
President Joe Biden signs multiple executive actions.
Keystone XL pipeline halted as Biden revokes permit
Police responded to a home at Maryland and Seminole, near Mercy Hospital, late Monday afternoon.
Greene County’s prosecutor rules on deadly DEA shooting in Springfield in November 2020
New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson

Latest News

Courtesy: Oklahoma State Legislature
Oklahoma lawmaker proposes ‘Bigfoot’ hunting season
Moderate to heavy rain is possible Sunday night into Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Outside Saturday, Inside Sunday
Greene County collector Leah Betts will soon resign from her position after 18 years of service...
Greene County collector Leah Betts to resign from office
$42 million CoxHealth hospital in Monett replaces the old facility built in 1953 and offers...
New nursing program in Monett offers experience for Cox College students
New Monett nursing program offers new opportunities