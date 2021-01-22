Advertisement

Missouri to set up 27 mass COVID-19 vaccination sites; first one operates Friday in Poplar Bluff

COVID-19 vaccine slowly arriving in Missouri
COVID-19 vaccine slowly arriving in Missouri(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri is planning to set up 27 mass vaccination sites to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in upcoming weeks.

The Missouri National Guard has been activated to set up three vaccination sites for each of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s nine regions, according to Gov. Mike Parson. He says the sites operate for those who might otherwise have a hard time finding a vaccinator.

The Missouri National Guard hosted the state’s first mass COVID-19 vaccination event Friday in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Sister-station KFVS reports more than 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered by the Missouri National Guard.

Parson said Wednesday that Missouri plans to set up mass vaccination sites across the state by the end of the month.

For the latest information on vaccinators in Missouri, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
Missouri Capitol Building
2 Christian County lawmakers push 2 new firearms bills in the legislature
President Joe Biden signs multiple executive actions.
Keystone XL pipeline halted as Biden revokes permit
Police responded to a home at Maryland and Seminole, near Mercy Hospital, late Monday afternoon.
Greene County’s prosecutor rules on deadly DEA shooting in Springfield in November 2020
New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson

Latest News

Antigen testing for COVID-19.
Report: Missouri COVID-19 count doesn’t include antigen tests
Dickerson Park Zoo will release a bald eagle named Patriot Friday after a miraculous recovery...
Dickerson Park Zoo releases bald eagle back into the wild after ‘medical miracle’
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles up field during the first half of an...
Chiefs’ Mahomes cleared to play in AFC championship, out of concussion protocol
Springfield Public Schools
Springfield Public Schools: Four days of in-person learning for high school students, starting February