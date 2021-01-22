Missouri to set up 27 mass COVID-19 vaccination sites; first one operates Friday in Poplar Bluff
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri is planning to set up 27 mass vaccination sites to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in upcoming weeks.
The Missouri National Guard has been activated to set up three vaccination sites for each of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s nine regions, according to Gov. Mike Parson. He says the sites operate for those who might otherwise have a hard time finding a vaccinator.
The Missouri National Guard hosted the state’s first mass COVID-19 vaccination event Friday in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Sister-station KFVS reports more than 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered by the Missouri National Guard.
Parson said Wednesday that Missouri plans to set up mass vaccination sites across the state by the end of the month.
