New nursing program in Monett offers experience for Cox College students

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - The need for nurses is great across the country and right here in the Ozarks. Training just started here at the Scott Regional Technology Center in Monett.

“We have had the opportunity to utilize a classroom there to build a simulation lab as well as have classroom space to set up opportunities for students to attend classes,” says Cox College simulation coordinator Laura Sperry.

The nursing program is a satellite extension of Cox School of Nursing in Springfield. Students enrolled will obtain the same experience offered at the Springfield campus.

“I think its great because I think of what Cox College has done... They have really opened up an opportunity for students to have access to education and in addition to having that access to education.” says Sperry “They are going to also have the ability to expand upon their skill set and to grow in ways that they may not have been originally able to because of other factors and issues.”

Classes are available on nights and weekends to accommodate student needs.

“It’s been a hugely beneficial program to students. We started the nights and weekends program in Springfield a couple of years ago with five students. Now, we have 100 students in that program,” said Dr. Amy Townsend Vice President of Student Nursing at Cox College. “We really found that students who go this route are non-traditional students. Some of them have been LPNs before, but some of them are just needing to work while they go to school because they have families and things they have to take care of.”

Upon completion of the program, can enter into a variety of areas in the medical field. Once the students have passes the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses they can begin practicing.

Students enrolled in the program will perform their clinicals at the new Monett hospital - that just opened Friday. Each cohort is limited to 10 students. Registration is closed for the spring semester but, Cox School of Nursing is accepting applications for the fall semester.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.