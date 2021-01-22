Advertisement

Officials: 1 of 3 inmates who escaped from Ironton, Mo. jail captured

Police are searching for three escaped inmates from the Iron County Jail.
Police are searching for three escaped inmates from the Iron County Jail.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
IRONTON, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say one of three inmates who escaped from a southeast Missouri jail last weekend has been captured in New Mexico.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Tracy Brown and his girlfriend were arrested late Wednesday night at a gas station in Carrizozo, New Mexico.

The other two escapees, Dwight J. Abernathie and Samuel Gillam, remain at-large. The three escaped from the Iron County jail on Jan. 15 or Jan. 16 by moving a block wall, climbing into an attic and escaping through an old office.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Brown told investigators the three had driven to Colorado together and split up in Denver.

