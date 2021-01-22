Springfield Public Schools: Four days of in-person learning for high school students, starting February

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools announced Friday that high school students within the district would transition to four days of in-person learning next month.

High school students started the new semester with a hybrid model in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It consisted of only two days of in-person learning and three days of virtual learning per week.

Starting Feb. 1, high school students enrolled for in-person learning will begin attending school four days a week. This includes Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, while Wednesdays will remain a virtual learning day for staff to thoroughly clean facilities.

District leaders recently reviewed COVID-19 health data with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department following winter break, then came to a decision to expand in-person learning opportunities for high school students.

Clay Goddard, director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department issued the following statement regarding the announcement:

“Our assessment of SPS data after the recent holiday break indicates that the district is not experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases and once again affirms the effectiveness of the district’s health protocols. The ongoing analysis continues to indicate that the spread of the virus is occurring predominantly in the community and is limited within schools. A recent visit to Greene County by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to study SPS data also affirms this conclusion. For all these reasons, we support the decision to further expand opportunities for in-person learning.”

The adjustments make in-person learning models uniform for SPS students across all grade levels:

Grades PreK-12: Four days of in-person learning.

Wednesdays will remain a virtual learning day for all students to allow for a thorough cleaning of facilities.

Full-time virtual learning remains an option for those who have selected this model.

The district released the following statement on the potential to return to the pre-pandemic model of five days of in-person learning:

“SPS is focused on increasing the number of in-person learning days for students as soon as possible, based on how the pandemic impacts the learning environment. SPS remains committed to restoring a full five days of in-person learning once an assessment of health data determines this is possible. At the end of the third quarter in March, a decision will be made, in collaboration with the health department, regarding the addition of a fifth day of in-person learning for the fourth quarter.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.