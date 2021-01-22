Woman dies, child injured in Dallas County crash Thursday

HALFWAY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Dallas County killing a woman and injuring a child.

Troopers responded to the crash east of Halfway on Thursday. Kathy Warner, 61, of Buffalo, Mo. died in the crash. The child in the vehicle suffered serious injuries.

Investigators say Warner’s vehicle veered off State Highway 32. The car hit a culvert and flipped. Investigators say Warner was not wearing a safety device.

