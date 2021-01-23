Customer offers $1,400 tip to a Colorado restaurant, leaves ‘COVID sucks!’ message on receipt
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ESTES PARK, Colo. (KY3) - A generous customer recently left a $1,400 tip for a restaurant in Colorado.
Notchtop Bakery & Cafe received the tip and a special message on the receipt that reads: “COVID Sucks! $200.00 for each employee today!” The tip came on an order that cost $20.04.
“Thank you “Covid Bandid” for you generous gift to our staff. You gift has touched many lives,” said the bakery in a Facebook post.
