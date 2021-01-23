Douglas County deputies arrest two wanted in Pennsylvania

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Deputies in Douglas County arrested two people wanted for crimes in Pennsylvania.

A warrant led to the arrests of Samantha Hudson and Ralph Kemp, who were found Friday in eastern Douglas County on C Highway.

The sheriff’s office says Kemp initially escaped into the woods wile Hudson was taken into custody. A K-9 team later tracked down Kemp.

Hudson and Kemp are being held in the Douglas County Jail pending extradition to Pennsylvania.

