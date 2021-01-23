Advertisement

ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Bolivar police search for missing woman

The Bolivar Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for Marilyn Jones...
The Bolivar Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for Marilyn Jones Henthorne, an 80-year-old reported missing Saturday.(Bolivar Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Bolivar Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for an 80-year-old woman reported missing.

Marilyn Jones Henthorne was last seen around 10 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 1100 block of North Stonebriar Place. Police say she is diagnosed with dementia.

Authorities say Henthorne was traveling to a recycling center and never arrived. Police are looking for a White 1999 Suzuki Grand Vitara with Missouri license plate numbers LB8S9B in connection to the search.

Henthorne is around 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 120 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing smoke blue coat, gray sweatshirt, and blue jeans. 

If you have any information, contact the Bolivar Police Department at 417-777-3911 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

