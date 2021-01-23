Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 50s today, tracking thunderstorms moving in tonight

Rain moves in by 9pm, with stronger storms possible closer to midnight
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Some rain moved through last night but we will generally be dry through the afternoon. Despite thicker cloud cover I still expect temperatures to top out in the lower 50s this afternoon for areas south of I-44. Cooler temperatures will be found in central Missouri.

By about 9pm tonight showers will start entering the Ozarks. Given the moisture, the positioning of the lower-level jet, and building instability, there is potential for some of the storms to be on the stronger side. This will especially be the case down south along southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather which is the lowest category on the threat level scale.

At this point, the main threat would just be the occasional small hail, and that threat potential overall is very low.

A bigger concern lies with the high amount of precipitation forecasted. This could lead to isolated flooding as 1-2″ of rain is expected south of I-44. Those low water crossings likely could see some problems tonight and early tomorrow. Overnight temperatures will vary because of the rain. Staying in the 40s for area seeing heavy showers.

Tomorrow after the rain clears temperatures will quickly shoot back up. High temperatures as a result will range from the 50s to as high as 60 degrees. Then we cool down Tuesday and Wednesday as we get hit with some cold air.

There is the potential for some flurries Wednesday. The transition will quickly be made to rain as this system moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday, so little if any accumulation is possible.

Then we warm up and dry out by Thursday and Friday with high temperatures back in the 50s.

