FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Skies clouding up today, tracking two rounds of rain

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, today is the day to do them. Temperatures today will be on the cooler side with the high in the lower 40s. We’ll have increasing cloud cover throughout the afternoon and the winds will start picking up. Because of it clouding up overnight our lows will not completely fall out from under us. Low temperatures in the mid-30s can be expected.

Cooler today with clouds thickening (KYTV)

There are several timelines for rain this week. The first is late tonight into early tomorrow morning. I’m watching some low pressure out west to dig to the south. High pressure will keep most of the rain tonight down towards the south. We’ll be impacted by the warm front which will in part help warm temperatures tomorrow. Highs reaching 50 degrees can be expected Sunday with light winds.

Tomorrow night things take a turn as the high pressure up north clears out, giving way for low pressure to move in. Then we will be impacted by the cold front and cooler air will also sweep into the Ozarks. Rain will spread over the Ozarks on Monday with higher accumulations to the southeast.

Can’t rule out seeing a rain/sleet mix late Monday as the cooler air moves in and transitions that precipitation falling. However, at this point it doesn’t look to have any impacts, but it will be something to watch. If the temperatures stay cold, it will alter the precipitation expected.

Tuesday looks dry ahead of another low pressure moving in late Tuesday and Wednesday. This also bringing the potentially for rain with possibly a few flurries mixed in. After Wednesday we’re looking at drier air moving in and watching for several days with temperatures in the 50s next week.