Advertisement

Godiva to close all US stores

By the end of March, chocolate lovers in the U.S. will have three choices to buy Godiva: order...
By the end of March, chocolate lovers in the U.S. will have three choices to buy Godiva: order it online, through another retailer that stock it in their stores, or by traveling overseas.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The luxury chocolatier Godiva announced it is closing all 128 stores in North America.

The move comes less than two years after the company laid out plans to open 2,000 cafes around the world in six years.

By the end of March, chocolate lovers in the U.S. will have three choices to buy Godiva: order it online, through another retailer that stock it in their stores, or by traveling overseas.

Godiva said it is keeping its stores in Europe, the Middle East and China.

That’s most likely because retail destinations like shopping malls have not fallen out of favor as much in those regions as they have in North America.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene County collector Leah Betts will soon resign from her position after 18 years of service...
Greene County collector Leah Betts to resign from office
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden
COVID-19 vaccine slowly arriving in Missouri
Missouri to set up 27 mass COVID-19 vaccination sites; first one operates Friday in Poplar Bluff
Tracking rain this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Skies clouding up today, tracking two rounds of rain
New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson

Latest News

People clash with police during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei...
3,400 arrested at protests demanding Navalny’s release
Chelsea Kay Thomas was arrested and charged for a series of mail thefts in Phelps County.
Woman charged for series of mail thefts in Phelps County
FILE - In this April 30, 2018 file photo, Pennsylvania state Rep. Jeff Pyle, R-Armstrong,...
Legislator mocks trans Biden nominee on Facebook, apologizes
The Bolivar Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for Marilyn Jones...
ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Bolivar police search for missing woman