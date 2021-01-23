Advertisement

Gov. Hutchinson notes decline in new Arkansas coronavirus cases

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks in his office at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. on...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks in his office at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Hutchinson is advocating for a hate crimes bill in the upcoming legislative session, but the measure faces some obstacles. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)(Andrew DeMillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted a decline in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases from the same time last week, saying he hopes the trend will soon be reflected in a decrease in the number of deaths caused by the virus.

The latest figures from the Arkansas Health Department show there were 2,162 confirmed new coronavirus cases on Friday, which Hutchinson noted was a decrease of nearly 1,000 new cases compared to the same day last week.

“If we can keep our new cases on the decline, then our deaths will reduce as well, and this is one goal we can all unite behind,” he said in a statement.

Arkansas also reported 53 additional deaths on Friday, bringing the statewide death toll to 4,549 since the pandemic began. The state also reported declines in the number of people hospitalized and on ventilators as a result of the virus.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases and test positivity rate in Arkansas both declined over the last two weeks, while the seven-day rolling average of daily deaths has risen from 36.43 deaths on Jan. 8 to 40.86 deaths on Jan. 22, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene County collector Leah Betts will soon resign from her position after 18 years of service...
Greene County collector Leah Betts to resign from office
COVID-19 vaccine slowly arriving in Missouri
Missouri to set up 27 mass COVID-19 vaccination sites; first one operates Friday in Poplar Bluff
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden
Tracking rain this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Skies clouding up today, tracking two rounds of rain
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US

Latest News

Notchtop Bakery & Cafe received the tip and a special message on the receipt that reads: “COVID...
Customer offers $1,400 tip to a Colorado restaurant, leaves ‘COVID sucks!’ message on receipt
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 1,800 new cases; Arkansas adds 1,600+ cases
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman talks with forward Jaylin Williams (10) during the first...
Moody, Tate pace Arkansas in win over Vanderbilt
The Missouri Department of Conservation released a peregrine falcon into the wild in September...
Peregrine falcons may no longer be endangered in Missouri