Missouri releases final deer harvest numbers, up 4% compared to previous season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release) - Missouri’s 2020-2021 deer-hunting season ended Jan. 15. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reported a preliminary total deer harvest for the season of 296,516.

During the 2019-20 hunting season, Missouri reported a preliminary total deer harvest of 285,483. This season’s total provided a nearly 4% increase in harvest.

According to MDC, of the deer harvested in the 2020-21 season, 140,468 were antlered bucks, 28,587 were button bucks, and 127,461 were does.

Top harvest counties for the overall deer season were Franklin with 5,786 deer harvested, Howell with 5,367, and Callaway with 4,989.

Hunters harvested 285,873 deer during the 2019-2020 deer hunting season with 134,092 being antlered bucks, 27,970 being button bucks, and 123,811 being does.

“Although harvest was down slightly during the November portion of firearms deer season, when most of the deer harvest occurs, increases in most of the other season portions contributed to about a four-percent increase in this year’s total deer harvest over last year’s,” said MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle. “The increased harvest is largely a reflection of increasing deer numbers throughout much of the state.”

Deer hunting ended with the close of the archery season. Preliminary data from MDC showed that hunters checked 67,180 deer during the 2020-2021 archery deer season. Top counties for the archery deer season were Jefferson with 1,630, Saint Louis with 1,384, and Franklin with 1,315.

Hunters checked 61,407 deer during the 2019-2020 archery deer season.

