Missouri SNAP benefits get temporary increase through June

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Families in Missouri who get SNAP benefits, or food stamps, will see an increase through June.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, signed into law in December, offers a 15 percent increase for all SNAP/Food Stamp households in Missouri from January through June 2021.

The new maximum monthly SNAP amount is based on household size, according to this chart from the Missouri Department of Social Services:

“I am pleased Missourians can count on the 15 percent increase now through June,” said Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director, Department of Social Services. “For many Missourians, every extra SNAP dollar is important and helps make a difference in meeting their family’s nutritional needs.”

Additionally, Aldi has become the latest retailer to accept EBT cards to purchase groceries online amid the pandemic.

