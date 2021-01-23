Advertisement

Moody, Tate pace Arkansas in win over Vanderbilt

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman talks with forward Jaylin Williams (10) during the first...
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman talks with forward Jaylin Williams (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)(Mark Zaleski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (AP) — Moses Moody scored 26 points with eight rebounds Jalen Tate scored 25 and Arkansas led all the way in a 92-71 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday.

D.J. Harvey scored 16 points and Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 15 for Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt was without the services of sophomore Dylan Disu due to contact tracing for COVID-19.

Moody scored four points as Arkansas built a 9-0 lead in the first three minutes. The Razorbacks extended the lead to 18-8 before the Commodores scored seven straight to close within three. Ejike Obinna sank a pair of foul shots and threw down a dunk to narrow the deficit to 18-15 with 11:29 before halftime.

Vance Jackson’s 3-pointer capped a 9-3 Arkansas run that put the Razorbacks up 40-30. Tate’s 3 with a minute before the break made it 43-31, and Arkansas finished the half up 45-35. Justin Smith’s layup with 14:54 remaining made it a 57-46 advantage and the Razorbacks led by double figures the rest of the way.

Arkansas had a 39-29 rebounding edge, in part a function of Disu’s absence — the SEC’s second-leading rebounder at 8.4 per game.

Disu and Pippen had been the only two Commodores to start every game this season while starting the last 24 games together. Disu had started 41 straight games. The only game he hadn’t started was the first game of his freshman year.

Vanderbilt returned to the court for the first time following the SEC canceling its Wednesday night game against Texas A&M due to not having enough players available.

The Razorbacks (12-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) have beaten Vanderbilt (4-7, 0-5) seven straight times and are 11-1 against the Commodores in their last 12 meetings.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene County collector Leah Betts will soon resign from her position after 18 years of service...
Greene County collector Leah Betts to resign from office
COVID-19 vaccine slowly arriving in Missouri
Missouri to set up 27 mass COVID-19 vaccination sites; first one operates Friday in Poplar Bluff
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden
Tracking rain this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Skies clouding up today, tracking two rounds of rain
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) returns an interception during the second half of...
Chiefs’ Mathieu making most of opportunity in Kansas City
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles up field during the first half of an...
Chiefs’ Mahomes cleared to play in AFC championship, out of concussion protocol
FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2018, file photo, Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks shouts...
Ex-Cardinals coach Wilks new defensive coordinator at Mizzou
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass in front of Cleveland Browns...
Chiefs’ Mahomes takes most of snaps in Thursday practice