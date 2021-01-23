Ozarks Food Harvest Dine Out for Hunger 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ozarks Food Harvest kicks off its second-annual event, “Dine Out for Hunger” on January 25 and it will last until January 31. Jordan Browning from the Ozarks’ nonprofit talked to Daniel Posey about how you can get involved this year and how buying a meal can help put food on the table for somebody in need.

