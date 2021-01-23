REMEMBERING SONIA: Alzheimer’s advocate passes away after ten years fighting the disease

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Loved ones are honoring a Springfield woman who fought hard for Alzheimer’s research and awareness. Sonia Cardona died at home this week after battling the disease for a decade. Her caregiver and daughter shared her mother’s life and legacy.

“No human should go through that. It’s just the saddest thing for the family, and the person going through it,” said Daisy Duarte.

Ten years ago, Daisy Duarte and her mother Sonia started the fight of a lifetime, all based on a promise that Sonia would never be alone while enduring Alzheimer’s.

“It was not a decision I would’ve liked to make, but it was the best decision I could’ve made,” Duarte said.

Sonia was 55 when she was diagnosed with the disease. Eventually, Daisy closed her small business to become her mother’s full-time caregiver, along with her nephew Martin Prado, who was a teenager.

“One of my grandma’s wishes was to never be put in a home, so I’m happy we got to fulfill that wish for her, but as a high schooler it was very tough,” Prado said.

It was a role reversal for Duarte, setting routines to feed her mother and give her medications.

“Even though they’re not there, you have more respect for them because you see everything they’ve done for you when you were a kid, now you’re older, you’re doing it for them,” she said.

Daurte said, long before Alzheimer’s took its toll, her mother’s life story was based on kindness and generosity. She said when Sonia lived in Chicago, she spent her time feeding the homeless.

“She was [impactful] then, and even in the stages of the disease, I was her voice,” Duarte said.

Duarte used her voice as an ambassador for awareness, telling her story as a caregiver and sharing her mother’s experience with the disease, in hopes of gaining more attention for research. Their names were featured in several stories on KY3 News, in People Magazine, a PBS documentary and on the TODAY Show.

Daisy said Sonia’s physical health started to decline in the fall, but really deteriorated this month.

“I will tell anyone who’s going to challenge this disease, the toughest time is the last few weeks. That’s... I don’t wish that upon anyone,” she said.

Sonia Cardona passed away peacefully at home on January 20th. For the family, there’s almost a sense of relief.

“It wasn’t fair to her. She was way too good of a person to be living with a disease like this,” Prado said.

There’s also an overwhelming sense of grief.

“Am I heartbroken? Of course, that’s my world, but I have faith I’m going to pull through this,” Duarte said.

Duarte’s belief in something bigger has brought Daisy this far. The faith her mother instilled in her will carry her through. A few years ago, Duarte found out she has the Alzheimer’s gene. So far, she has no symptoms, but is involved in a clinical trial for new treatment.

“My faith is bigger than this disease. Will this disease take me in the future? It might, but I’m not going to go out without a battle. I’m going to fight it just like my mom did,” she said.

Sonia’s battle ended with another promise from her daughter, a continued mission to keep pushing for more awareness and research so fewer families have to face the same fight.

“I will not stop advocating. I will advocate this disease till the end,” Duarte said.

The Alzheimer’s Association sent KY3 News a statement regarding Sonia’s passing and Daisy’s advocacy:

“The Alzheimer’s Association was saddened to hear of the passing of Sonia and our hearts go out to the Duarte family. Daisy has been an incredibly powerful advocate for this disease and there is hope in knowing that she will continue spreading awareness in her mom’s honor.”

Duarte said her friends were her backbone throughout the entire journey, but became especially supportive as Sonia’s health faded.

Duarte said anyone is welcome to attend her mother’s memorial services and she is in the process of planning that now. She knows it will be at Greenlawn Funeral Home. Specific details will be announced on the Sonia’s Angels Facebook page.

