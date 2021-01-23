Advertisement

Springfield Police Department receives body cameras, expected to distribute them soon

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department recently received a shipment of body cameras and plans to distribute them to officers soon.

The Springfield City Council approved the purchase of the Motorola Watch Guard body cameras in October.

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams says the department bought around 240 of the square-type models from Motorola at a cost of $612,000. The money will come out of the city’s public works quarter-cent sales tax revenue sometimes known as the “pothole fund.” It’s also estimated that it will cost about $150,000 a year to maintain the program for body cameras.

The Springfield Police Department is working to train its officers to begin using the new tools.

The body cameras are expected to be distributed to officers starting next week. Police plan to demonstrate how the new cameras work on Monday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

