Students react as Springfield Public Schools expands in-person learning for high school students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools will be moving high school classes to in-person learning four days a week. The big change starts next month. Wednesday will stay as a district-wide cleaning day with virtual learning.

Right now there are really a lot of mixed emotions. Some students are ready to get back into the building more often, while others have started a petition in effort to reverse the change.

“I am terrified for my peers, I am so scared,” said high school Junior Jenna Higgins.

Higgins is one of more than 1,700 people asking Springfield Public Schools not to make its switch to four days of in person learning.

”We are the ones that decisions are affecting,” Higgins said. “We have adults making decisions on behalf of students and seeing what they think, they’re making decisions about what’s best for us, but they don’t necessarily know what’s best for us without talking to us about it.”

Stephen Hall with Springfield Public Schools tells KY3 the district didn’t take this decision lightly. It consulted first with Springfield-Greene County Health Director Clay Goddard.

”Mr. Goddard reiterates the fact that they have been at the table reviewing our data with us and that the CDC’s data also affirms that our protocols are working, and it’s based on that and we are not seeing a spike in cases,” Hall said. “It’s for that reason they’re fully supportive of the decision we announced today.”

The switch comes months after elementary and middle school students returned to the classrooms four days a week.

”It’s difficult, very difficult, half the time when you’re at home you don’t want to do the work,” said sophomore Addie Winckler.

Winckler was overjoyed when she heard the news. The thing she is most excited for?

”Actually getting to learn something and not being thrown information and trying to work it out on my own,” Winckler said.

Her mom agrees.

”My kids are Googling their answers, so they need to be in class learning what they need to learn and retaining the information,’ said Addie’s mom Lydia Winkler.

Winckler said she is looking forward the change, she wants even more in-person learning.

”During classes we clean off our desks and everything and we sanitize things, so I think it should still go back to five-days-a-week,” Winckler said.

Higgins is hoping her voice will make school leaders rethink their decisions.

”Classrooms are really small, so it’s hard enough to socially distance in there,” Higgins said. “If we bump that maximum up to like 30 or 40 students like they are expecting to, we will not be able to social distance, we will not be able to follow COVID guidelines. "

The Springfield Teachers Union, who has opposed more in-person learning in the past, sent KY3 this statement:

We are pleased that the district agreed to hold the status quo for k-8 through the 3rd quarter to give staff an opportunity to be fully vaccinated before increasing exposure by moving to a full 5-days of in-person instruction. We know high school students are struggling in the hybrid model but have concerns about the potential for rapid spreading in that environment. With high school transmission being significantly greater, we believe that maintaining small class sizes to allow for social distancing is even more crucial. It has been difficult for the district to maintain small class sizes of 25 students or less at the lower grades since returning K-8 to four-day in-person learning. If this cannot be maintained at the high school level, it will be a detrimental step back.

Sarah Schofield

SNEA President

Hall said it is possible to switch back to hybrid or virtual learning if the district finds it necessary for the safety of students and staff later on.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.