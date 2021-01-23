Advertisement

Virtual public meeting continues for planned Nixa road construction

When completed, Truman Boulevard would eventually extend from Highway 14 to Rosedale Road
By Robert Hahn
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Nixa has a new road planned that would bring some big changes on the city’s southwest side.

One of those changes would be connecting pieces of Truman Boulevard. It would also mean an extension of the boulevard as well as bypassing another road.

It’s a big project that’s been in the works for nearly five years.

“This is something we’ve had in the works for a long time,” said Nixa’s Director of Communication Drew Douglas. “In fact, going back to 2016 Ozark Transportation Organization’s major thoroughfares plan.”

Preliminary plans for the project were completed in 2018, but funding wasn’t lined up. Now in the 2021 budget, the construction, at least for now, will be going forward.

“Truman Boulevard would extend eventually down to what’s currently Norton Road,” said Douglas. “And Norton Road would actually become an extension of Truman Boulevard.”

And a short section of Norton Road would no longer be utilized.

In a post about this project on the City of Nixa Facebook page, many are voicing some concern, like one that says in part “It’s going to decrease the safety of the kids who play outside in my neighborhood.”

Another says in part “Maybe the kids could use the sidewalks” and “maybe people could drive the speed limit.”

And one offered the suggestion of adding bike lanes.

“We want to take all that input in so we can provide that to project planners before we actually break ground and start work,” said Douglas.

Douglas said this work would be for future growth in the city.

“So this road, this infrastructure is really necessary to support that increased traffic that we’ll be having from new subdivisions coming into town,” said Douglas.

The virtual public hearing period continues through Feb. 3.

You can email the city, comment online, fill out a form on their website or even mail in your comments or concerns.

At this point, the project is slated to begin late this spring, and would be finished in spring of 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

