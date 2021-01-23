Advertisement

Woman charged for series of mail thefts in Phelps County

Chelsea Kay Thomas was arrested and charged for a series of mail thefts in Phelps County.
Chelsea Kay Thomas was arrested and charged for a series of mail thefts in Phelps County.(Phelps County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Rolla woman was arrested and charged for a series of mail thefts in Phelps County.

Chelsea Kay Thomas, 27, is being held at the Phelps County Jail. She has been charged with four counts of mail theft, driving while revoked and resisting arrest.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office first noticed a pattern of stolen mail on Jan. 19. Deputies responded to suspicious activity in the 11000 block of State Route C, then discovered open mail boxes and mail strewn about. While responding, deputies received another report from a citizen who indicated someone was dumping mail in the 15000 block of Highway C.

Deputies received information on a white truck suspected in the crimes. Police stopped the vehicle later that day, then found several pieces of mail while searching the truck.

Thomas was later released for the previous crimes. However, authorities say she was spotted driving Friday morning despite having her license revoked. When authorities tried to stop her, she led them on a brief foot chase, then was arrested.

Thomas is being held at Phelps County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond. She is presumed innocent unless proven guilty by the court of law.

Following the arrest, Phelps County Sheriff Michael Kirn offered the following tips to avoid mail theft:

  • Remove mail from your box every day
  • Switch to paperless billing to protect banking information
  • Put your mail on hold when you are out of town* Install a locking mailbox, if possible
  • Sign up for USPS “Informed delivery” service so you know what was delivered
  • Deposit outgoing mail in USPS box instead of leaving in your home mailbox for pick up

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene County collector Leah Betts will soon resign from her position after 18 years of service...
Greene County collector Leah Betts to resign from office
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden
COVID-19 vaccine slowly arriving in Missouri
Missouri to set up 27 mass COVID-19 vaccination sites; first one operates Friday in Poplar Bluff
Tracking rain this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Skies clouding up today, tracking two rounds of rain
New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson

Latest News

The Bolivar Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for Marilyn Jones...
ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Bolivar police search for missing woman
Lights
St. Louis aldermen endorse 18-hour aircraft surveillance
Missouri SNAP benefits get temporary increase through June
The Springfield Police Department recently received a shipment of body cameras and plans to...
Springfield Police Department receives body cameras, expected to distribute them soon