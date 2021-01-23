Woman charged for series of mail thefts in Phelps County

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Rolla woman was arrested and charged for a series of mail thefts in Phelps County.

Chelsea Kay Thomas, 27, is being held at the Phelps County Jail. She has been charged with four counts of mail theft, driving while revoked and resisting arrest.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office first noticed a pattern of stolen mail on Jan. 19. Deputies responded to suspicious activity in the 11000 block of State Route C, then discovered open mail boxes and mail strewn about. While responding, deputies received another report from a citizen who indicated someone was dumping mail in the 15000 block of Highway C.

Deputies received information on a white truck suspected in the crimes. Police stopped the vehicle later that day, then found several pieces of mail while searching the truck.

Thomas was later released for the previous crimes. However, authorities say she was spotted driving Friday morning despite having her license revoked. When authorities tried to stop her, she led them on a brief foot chase, then was arrested.

Thomas is being held at Phelps County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond. She is presumed innocent unless proven guilty by the court of law.

Following the arrest, Phelps County Sheriff Michael Kirn offered the following tips to avoid mail theft:

Remove mail from your box every day

Switch to paperless billing to protect banking information

Put your mail on hold when you are out of town* Install a locking mailbox, if possible

Sign up for USPS “Informed delivery” service so you know what was delivered

Deposit outgoing mail in USPS box instead of leaving in your home mailbox for pick up

