Advertisement

Arkansas eighth in US in new coronavirus cases per capita

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the directive during his weekly news conference in Little Rock.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the directive during his weekly news conference in Little Rock.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas had the eighth highest rate of new cases per capita in the United States at 1,036.86 per 100,000 population, according to data from Johns Hopkins University on Sunday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases in Arkansas declined during the past two weeks from 2,900.57 per day on Jan. 9 to 1,831 new cases per day on Saturday, according to the Johns Hopkins data, and the rolling average of daily deaths in the state is also down slightly, from 40.14 to 38.57 deaths per day during the same time frame.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday had reported totals of 282,995 coronavirus cases and 4,563 deaths due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, increases of 1,613 cases and 14 more deaths than Friday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US
Missouri SNAP benefits get temporary increase through June
Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Mercy holds first regional COVID-19 vaccine clinics, administers hundreds of doses across four sites
A few strong storms possible tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 50s today, tracking thunderstorms moving in tonight
Chelsea Kay Thomas was arrested and charged for a series of mail thefts in Phelps County.
Woman charged for series of mail thefts in Phelps County

Latest News

In Jan. 2021, Holstein Association USA released their 2020 High Ranking BAA Lists. College of...
College of the Ozarks dairy team ranked among top programs by national dairy breed association
Local thrift stores feels impact of COVID19 pandemic.
Springfield thrift stores, resale shops impacted by COVID-19 pandemic
The U.S. Postal Service has revealed several new stamps for 2021, one honoring a historic site...
New stamp celebrates Missouri bicentennial, features Bollinger Mill State Historic Site
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, greets Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott...
Chiefs’ Reid, Bills’ McDermott to match wits for AFC title