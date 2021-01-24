Arkansas National Guard troops headed home from Washington

WASHINGTON (KY3) - Troops with the Arkansas National Guard are now heading home after a week assisting in security efforts at the nation’s Capitol.

The Arkansas National Guard sent 500 troops to assist in increased security efforts for Wednesday’s Presidential Inauguration. Troops joined more than 20,000 guardsmen and women from across the country.

Arkansas National Guard Lieutenant James Napier said this was all a precautionary effort to help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during the presidential inauguration.

“Our main mission on this task force was to secure the Capitol grounds, so the grounds actually on the Capitol building in D.C.,” said Napier on Saturday. ”Really just trying to deescalate things and proactively be there... Let people know that having a ceremony where people abide by the law is what we want.”

Other agencies including the FBI and Secret Service were also involved.

”We talked to some guys from Virginia, we talked to some guys from Iowa and basically covered each others shifts,” Napier said. “It all went very smoothly.”

For many, it was a first-time experience.

“We got everything together very quickly,” he said. “And flying on a C-130 was really cool. It is something that you see on TV and you never really think it’s going to be you. But loading up on that plane and cramming into a military aircraft to actually go on a mission was something I’ll never forget.”

Napier said it was also an honoring experience to be at the Capitol during the Inauguration.

”So we were very proud to be there and help secure that,” he said.

Napier said this mission was a little different than previous trips he had taken there.

”To actually get into D.C. and be a security team there was pretty incredible,” Napier said. “D.C. is locked down pretty tight, you know all the security there is on high alert all the time. So to be a part of the security force when there is a lot of tension, it was pretty amazing.”

Napier said his employer and family have all been very supportive while he has been gone. He also said it has been a neat experience, but he is ready to see everyone again.

”I mean my wife was a little sad, but she’s very supportive,” he said. “So I’ll be very anxious to see her when I get back. It’ll be good to go home.”

A group of troops have already arrived in Arkansas and more are expected to head out Sunday. Soldiers will be quarantined and isolated until they are screened for COVID-19 when they arrive.

