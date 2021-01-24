Blue Sage Cannabis Company opens medical marijuana dispensary in Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A new medical marijuana dispensary has opened doors in the Ozarks region.

Blue Sage Cannabis Company celebrated its grand opening Friday in Lebanon, Missouri.

The store, located at 1210 Deadra Drive, offers an assortment of seven different strains of flower, CBD products and accessories, according to the company.

“We are a family operated business and we are committed to providing a patient-focused experience, as we’ve done in independent pharmacies in the past,” said CEO and co-owner LeAnne Dickerson in a news release from Missouri Greenway. “Our employees are local and we’re a part of this community in every sense.”

The new store will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Blue Sage Cannabis Company is also working to open another site in Carthage in 2021, according to the company website.

