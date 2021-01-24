Advertisement

Blue Sage Cannabis Company opens medical marijuana dispensary in Lebanon, Mo.

Blue Sage Cannabis Company.
Blue Sage Cannabis Company.(Blue Sage Cannabis Company)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A new medical marijuana dispensary has opened doors in the Ozarks region.

Blue Sage Cannabis Company celebrated its grand opening Friday in Lebanon, Missouri.

The store, located at 1210 Deadra Drive, offers an assortment of seven different strains of flower, CBD products and accessories, according to the company.

“We are a family operated business and we are committed to providing a patient-focused experience, as we’ve done in independent pharmacies in the past,” said CEO and co-owner LeAnne Dickerson in a news release from Missouri Greenway. “Our employees are local and we’re a part of this community in every sense.”

The new store will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Blue Sage Cannabis Company is also working to open another site in Carthage in 2021, according to the company website.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri SNAP benefits get temporary increase through June
Stormy Monday morning in the Ozarks
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy weather developing after midnight
Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Mercy holds first regional COVID-19 vaccine clinics, administers hundreds of doses across four sites
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US
People in the Benton County community are upset after a man was released from jail on bond just...
Benton County community upset after man accused in child’s death released on bond

Latest News

Coyotes Sports Cafe, Harbell's welcomes Chiefs fans for AFC Championship
Coyotes Sports Cafe, Harbell's welcomes Chiefs fans for AFC Championship
Green Bay Packers' Preston Smith watches as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers advance to Super Bowl, defeat Green Bay Packers 31-26 in NFC championship game
Stormy Monday morning in the Ozarks
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy weather developing after midnight
COVID-19 vaccine slowly arriving in Missouri
Experts say vaccine campaign needs to speed up in Missouri