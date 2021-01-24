Church delivers 80 tons of food to organizations throughout the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints delivered more than 80 tons of food to organizations throughout the Ozarks.

The church chose six organizations throughout the area to receives donations, making deliveries on Saturday. The donations allow the organizations to continue to serve the people of the Ozarks.

One leader within the church says it is important to him to give back, given what the past year has held.

“When we give back to our community, it’s a way to all come together. There’s a lot of divisiveness right now, and this is an opportunity for us to unify and serve together and really help those who stand in need of being helped,” says Brent Johnson, a bishop of the Ozark Ward.

Least of These, a food pantry in Ozark, received 24 pallets from the church.They say they are very thankful to be able to continue to serve those who need it most in the area.

