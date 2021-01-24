Advertisement

College of the Ozarks dairy team ranked among top programs by national dairy breed association

In Jan. 2021, Holstein Association USA released their 2020 High Ranking BAA Lists. College of...
In Jan. 2021, Holstein Association USA released their 2020 High Ranking BAA Lists. College of the Ozarks ranked No. 2 in Colleges and Universities and No. 6 in the region.(College of the Ozarks)
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. (Edited News Release) - The College of the Ozarks W. Alton Jones Dairy received six “Excellent” Holstein classifications from the Holstein Association USA in Nov. 2020.

In Jan. 2021, Holstein Association USA released their 2020 High Ranking BAA Lists. College of the Ozarks ranked No. 2 in Colleges and Universities and No. 6 in the region.

“The classifier broke down each part of the cow, showing students which traits were good and how the classification adds value to a herd,” said Ryan Bilyeu, dairy manager at C of O. “One of my favorite parts of my job is seeing students take responsibility for the management of the herd. They put a lot of hard work and time into their cows to get them prepared for competitive events, really representing our school well.”

The College Dairy also received the Progressive Breeders’ Award. The Progressive Breeders’ Award is given to the top herds that excel at maintaining a balance of production and type performance, with a high percentage of homebred females.

Holstein Association USA

Holstein Association USA, the world’s largest dairy breed association, was established in 1885.

The Holstein Association’s professional staff of classifiers evaluates 17 individual traits in five major dairy scorecard breakdowns. This information has several benefits for all dairy producers, regardless of their management goals:

  • Provides an unbiased and accurate evaluation of cattle.
  • Gives a clear understanding of each animal’s strengths and weaknesses.
  • Compares the herd’s type pattern to breed averages.
  • Defines type trait trends from one generation to the next.
  • Adds trait appraisals to Official Holstein Pedigrees™.
  • Provides a basis for follow-up mating.

Information received from classification can be used to make important mating decisions, identify the most profitable and valuable animals in a herd, and adds definite marketability to registered Holsteins.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US
Missouri SNAP benefits get temporary increase through June
Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Mercy holds first regional COVID-19 vaccine clinics, administers hundreds of doses across four sites
A few strong storms possible tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 50s today, tracking thunderstorms moving in tonight
Chelsea Kay Thomas was arrested and charged for a series of mail thefts in Phelps County.
Woman charged for series of mail thefts in Phelps County

Latest News

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the directive during his weekly news conference in Little Rock.
Arkansas eighth in US in new coronavirus cases per capita
Local thrift stores feels impact of COVID19 pandemic.
Springfield thrift stores, resale shops impacted by COVID-19 pandemic
The U.S. Postal Service has revealed several new stamps for 2021, one honoring a historic site...
New stamp celebrates Missouri bicentennial, features Bollinger Mill State Historic Site
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, greets Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott...
Chiefs’ Reid, Bills’ McDermott to match wits for AFC title