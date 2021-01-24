Me Too Springfield holds annual women’s march

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Me Too Springfield organization held it’s annual women’s march on Saturday.

Dozens of people marched from Jordan Valley Park to Park Central Square. Organizers and participants say they were marching for hope and equality.

President of Me Too Springfield, Casadi Mazurkiewicz, says she’s marching for more than just women’s equality.

“We’re against racism,” Mazurkiewicz says. “We’re against sexism. We’re against homophobia. All of that. So we’re really just trying to put all of that out there. That’s our real message. While it’s a women’s march we’re always going to be discussing all topics because all of them kind of go together.”

One participant, Linda Thomas, says the inauguration of the first female vice president is a major step for women. Thomas says this year’s march has a different sentiment than ones she did in the past.

“We did it four years ago, and that was an incredible sense of panic and urgency,” Thomas says. “Now there’s a whole sense of hope and relief. I actually brought my same sign from the last time.”

However, Thomas says there’s still a lot of work to be done across the country, including right here in Springfield.

“If the world is gonna get saved, it’ll be with respecting women,” Thomas says.

There were health and safety officers at the rally to provide face masks and hand sanitizer to participants. Me Too Springfield also tells KY3 they kept a list of people who attended so if anyone did test positive for COVID-19, they would be able to alert the other participants.

Mazurkiewicz says the political climate can be divisive but the Me Too organization is non-partisan.

“Sexual assault affects everybody,” Mazurkiewicz says. “Your political party does not change whether you’re going to be assaulted or not, so we are here for everybody.”

Thomas says little girls at home got to witness Kamala Harris break the glass ceiling and that gave her hope for what future generations of women will be able to achieve.

“I can do it,” Thomas says. “We can do it. We can all do it. It’s possible. And they hear our voices and they listen to us and they treasure us and we can do whatever we wanna do. It’s incredible.”

