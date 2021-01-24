Mercy holds first regional COVID-19 vaccine clinics, administers hundreds of doses across four sites

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - One week since launching an online resource for eligible patients to request a COVID-19 vaccine, Mercy has coordinated special shot clinics in the Ozarks region to administer the doses.

Mercy offered its first regional vaccine clinics on Saturday, offering doses at sites in Branson, Bolivar, Mountain Grove and Rolla.

More than 650 doses were given to people Saturday at the regional clinics. Using the Pfizer version, Mercy plans on holding vaccine clinics every Saturday, as long as they have it in stock.

Soon, they are hoping to add Aurora and Cassville to the list of clinic locations.

