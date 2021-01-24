New stamp celebrates Missouri bicentennial, features Bollinger Mill State Historic Site

BURFORDVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The U.S. Postal Service has revealed several new stamps for 2021, one honoring a historic site in Missouri as the state celebrates its bicentennial year.

A new stamps features Bollinger Mill State Historic Site, which is located in Burfordville, Missouri near Cape Girardeau.

“This stamp celebrates the bicentennial of Missouri statehood. Missouri became the 24th state in the Union on Aug. 10, 1821. The stamp art is an existing photograph of Bollinger Mill State Historic Site by noted landscape photographer Charles Gurche. Art director Greg Breeding designed the stamp,” says the U.S. Postal Service.

Other new stamps for the year include Mid-Atlantic Lighthouses, Heritage Breeds, Garden Beauty and Japanese American Soldiers of WWII. The stamps will be issued later in 2021.

