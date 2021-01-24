Advertisement

New stamp celebrates Missouri bicentennial, features Bollinger Mill State Historic Site

The U.S. Postal Service has revealed several new stamps for 2021, one honoring a historic site...
The U.S. Postal Service has revealed several new stamps for 2021, one honoring a historic site in Missouri as the state celebrates its bicentennial year.(U.S. Postal Service)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURFORDVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The U.S. Postal Service has revealed several new stamps for 2021, one honoring a historic site in Missouri as the state celebrates its bicentennial year.

A new stamps features Bollinger Mill State Historic Site, which is located in Burfordville, Missouri near Cape Girardeau.

“This stamp celebrates the bicentennial of Missouri statehood. Missouri became the 24th state in the Union on Aug. 10, 1821. The stamp art is an existing photograph of Bollinger Mill State Historic Site by noted landscape photographer Charles Gurche. Art director Greg Breeding designed the stamp,” says the U.S. Postal Service.

Other new stamps for the year include Mid-Atlantic Lighthouses, Heritage Breeds, Garden Beauty and Japanese American Soldiers of WWII. The stamps will be issued later in 2021.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US
Missouri SNAP benefits get temporary increase through June
Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Mercy holds first regional COVID-19 vaccine clinics, administers hundreds of doses across four sites
A few strong storms possible tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 50s today, tracking thunderstorms moving in tonight
Chelsea Kay Thomas was arrested and charged for a series of mail thefts in Phelps County.
Woman charged for series of mail thefts in Phelps County

Latest News

Local thrift stores feels impact of COVID19 pandemic.
Springfield thrift stores, resale shops impacted by COVID-19 pandemic
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, greets Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott...
Chiefs’ Reid, Bills’ McDermott to match wits for AFC title
First Alert Weather: KY3′s Futurecast maps hour-by-hour storms Sunday into Monday
KY3's Futurecast maps hour-by-hour storms Sunday into Monday