Advertisement

Nursing home residents in Monett evacuate due to asbestos, sheltered at former CoxHealth Hospital

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Nursing home residents from Bentonview Park Health and Rehab were evacuated Friday after a remodeling contractor accidentally pulled up flooring containing asbestos at the facility.

Health leaders and emergency responders helped 27 patients move to a temporary shelter, which was set up in the former CoxHealth Monett building.

David Compton, director of the Barry County Office of Emergency Management, says a contractor was working on construction, then pulled out flooring that turned out to be asbestos while remodeling. He says the asbestos had been covered up and was “not a threat.”

The Barry County Office activated an emergency operations plan around 5:15 p.m. Friday. Staff from the Barry Lawrence EMS, Mercy EMS, Cox Hospital, Mercy Hospital, and Monett Fire Department helped the residents evacuate and move to their temporary shelter.

“The group immediately and without hesitation came together to respond to the needs of these residents,” said Compton.

A certified and licensed asbestos abatement contractor visited the Bentonview Park Health and Rehab facility Saturday, taking additional environmental samples. Abatement and repairs are expected to begin Tuesday and last at least four weeks. Once completed, Bentonview Park Health and Rehab will initiate a coordinated plan for residents to return the facility.

“The health and safety of our residents and staff is our primary focus, and the decision to move the residents was made quickly and without incident,” said Jen Ryan, Bentonview spokesperson. “We look forward to the residents return to Bentonview once the renovation is complete, and most importantly, we look forward to welcoming our residents and staff back to the community they know and love” said Ryan of the anticipated return.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene County collector Leah Betts will soon resign from her position after 18 years of service...
Greene County collector Leah Betts to resign from office
COVID-19 vaccine slowly arriving in Missouri
Missouri to set up 27 mass COVID-19 vaccination sites; first one operates Friday in Poplar Bluff
Rain showers overnight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cloudy and mild tonight with showers developing
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US

Latest News

Arkansas National Guard head home Washington, D.C.
Arkansas National Guard troops headed home from Washington
Arkansas National Guard troops head home after service during inauguration
Me Too Springfield hosts annual women’s march
Me Too Springfield holds annual women’s march
Local Quilt Shop Day, January 23, 2021
Saturday marks Local Quilt Shop Day; Springfield quilter explains significance