Advertisement

SpaceX launches 143 satellites in record-setting mission

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (CNN) – SpaceX has launched a record number of satellites using a single rocket.

The company’s Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Sunday.

The rocket carried 143 satellite devices to space. That’s a record number of satellites ever deployed on a single mission, according to SpaceX.

The mission is part of SpaceX’s new rideshare business strategy: to make regularly scheduled launches carrying batches of small satellites, rather than single large payloads.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US
Missouri SNAP benefits get temporary increase through June
Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Mercy holds first regional COVID-19 vaccine clinics, administers hundreds of doses across four sites
A few strong storms possible tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 50s today, tracking thunderstorms moving in tonight
Chelsea Kay Thomas was arrested and charged for a series of mail thefts in Phelps County.
Woman charged for series of mail thefts in Phelps County

Latest News

Tacoma Police and other law enforcement stand in an intersection near the site of a car crash...
2 injured after police car drives through crowd at race
Local thrift stores feels impact of COVID19 pandemic.
Springfield thrift stores, resale shops impacted by COVID-19 pandemic
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute...
Fauci says vaccine goal would cover 67 million
The U.S. Postal Service has revealed several new stamps for 2021, one honoring a historic site...
New stamp celebrates Missouri bicentennial, features Bollinger Mill State Historic Site
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
2 in 5 Americans live where COVID-19 strains hospital ICUs