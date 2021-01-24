Advertisement

Wright County, Mo. deputy suffers injuries in pursuit, struggle

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARTVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy suffered injuries during a foot pursuit and struggle to take a suspect into custody Saturday evening.

The sheriff’s office says around 5PM Saturday, deputies attempted to arrest two suspects with a stolen pickup and trailer that were reported stolen from Texas County.

But one of the two suspects, Daniel Severance, fled from the scene. Deputies chased Severance on foot and say Severance resisted arrest. One deputy was injured in the fight. He was evaluated by medical personnel for minor injuries and was able to return to duty.

Montana Gregory was also taken into custody. A minor child was taken into protective custody.

