Arkansas reports 44 coronavirus deaths, drop in new cases

Gov. Hutchinson/State of Arkansas
Gov. Hutchinson/State of Arkansas(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Monday reported 44 more deaths from the coronavirus, even as the state saw a steep drop in new cases.

The Department of Health reported the state’s COVID-19 deaths had risen to 4,650. The state’s new coronavirus cases rose by 636 to 284,702. The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by four to 1,084.

Monday marked the lowest increase in cases for the state since Nov. 2, when Arkansas reported 584 new cases. Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted Monday’s drop in cases came as fewer coronavirus tests were conducted than the state normally sees.

“An additional 44 deaths and a slight increase in hospitalizations remind us of the challenge we continue to face with this pandemic and what happens if we don’t follow health department guidelines,” Hutchinson said in a statement.

The department also reported that 221,602 doses of the 386,750 coronavirus vaccine doses received by Arkansas have been given.

