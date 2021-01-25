Chiefs fans celebrate AFC Championship with new gear at Academy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Super Bowl LV after defeating the Buffalo Bills, 38-24, in the AFC championship.

Fans in Springfield are lining up at Academy Sports + Outdoors for some American Football Conference Championship gear, though it may look a little different from previous years due to the pandemic.

The store is only allowing 25 customers in at a time. When you arrive to Academy, there will be a code on the doors. You text that code and it will tell you when you can come inside.

“We have quite a few employees coming in tonight so we can have every register open and very efficient and quick. It’s great because last year because there was no social distancing with only 20-25 in here. It should be quick and get people in and out of here,” said store manager Steve Binam.

Academy started unboxing the AFC Championship Gear shortly after 9 p.m. when the Chiefs secured their victory. and waiting for fans to roll in.

The store is selling shirts, fleeces, hats and novelty items for anyone who wants the latest AFC Championship gear.

Binam says when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl last year they had fans purchasing gear until 3 a.m. the next morning. This year they planning to be open until midnight.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.