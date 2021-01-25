Chiefs fans head to Springfield sports bars to watch AFC Championship, follow safety precautions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s an exciting day for Kansas City Chiefs fans. Many are watching the AFC Championship at bars and restaurants around Springfield.

Many establishments are taking precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while also enjoying Sunday’s conference championship games.

For Brad Youngs and many others, it’s been a tradition to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play at Coyote’s Adobe Cafe.

“We’ve been coming here quite a few years. We’ve been to a lot of games. We call it arrowhead south it’s the place,” said Youngs.

Youngs says he’s thankful the bar and grill are taking proper precautions to watch the playoff games.

“We still make the best of it, and they are doing a lot with social distancing with masks. It works out fine.”

Not only is Coyote’s requiring masks and social distancing, they have plexiglass up in between each booth.

Over at Harbell’s Grill and Sports Bar, they’re taking precautions too.

“We are taking the pandemic very seriously,” says Harbell’s manager Clayton Donohoe. “In between eating and drinking to put a mask on. If they’re getting up to put a mask on. Have people stay in their seat as much as possible.”

There’s a 50 percent capacity limit at both bars. Many fans arrived ahead of the Chiefs game to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game.

”We got here around 2 to watch the NFC game, and we plan on staying until 9 to watch the chiefs play. Let’s go!” says Chase Hickman.

For many, they’re happy to be watching the Chiefs play.

“When quarantine first hit and there was no sports it brought a lot of people down. With this coming, the Chiefs big game, it’s a great feeling for everyone,” says Donohoe.

“We are family because of the chiefs. It brings us together, harmony. We all need this,” says a Chiefs fan named Donna.

