Drury University tests for all students for COVID-19 before returning to campus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -On Friday, all Drury Students were required to take a COVID-19 test before returning to class, but students say it could have been handled better.

“It could have been better. It could have been a lot better.” said students Collins Ray and Sally Masucci. “It was better once we got inside because that was when everyone was six feet [apart] but outside definitely was not the best.”

711 students were tested on campus, some waiting in line for over an hour before being tested.

“But everyone was wearing masks while we were standing outside, so that was good.” said Masucci

Tests were administered in a 3-hour window.

“I think we did what we had to do to make sure our students could come back and be reasonably safe. That we’re taking every precaution to be sure that we are mitigating the disease to the extent we can.” said Executive Vice President Chief of Staff David Hinson.

All students were required to provide a negative test. Students could provide a negative test from a third party, and athletes were tested separately to comply with NCAA. Drury reports only 3 positive results from last week’s testing.

“So even though it was a long line, it was outside, and we could maintain a safe distance.” said Hinson.

Students were given a blue wrist band to show they were tested on campus.

While testing might not have gone exactly as students were expecting, they say they are very happy to be back in class and on campus.

