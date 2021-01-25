Advertisement

Fire damages a house in west Springfield, Mo.

3200 Blk. West Madison, Springfield
3200 Blk. West Madison, Springfield(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say two escaped from a house fire Monday morning in Springfield.

Firefighters responded to the 3200 blk. of West Madison, near West Bypass and Mount Vernon around 6 a.m.

Investigators say thick smoke made it difficult for firefighters to find the fire. Firefighters eventually located the flames in a back bedroom.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Until noon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy Monday morning
Missouri SNAP benefits get temporary increase through June
People in the Benton County community are upset after a man was released from jail on bond just...
Benton County community upset after man accused in child’s death released on bond
Deputy injured in pursuit, struggle
Wright County, Mo. deputy suffers injuries in pursuit, struggle with suspect
Man, two teens killed in a crash on I-44 near Mt. Vernon, Mo.

Latest News

Man, two teens killed in a crash on I-44 near Mt. Vernon, Mo.
Until noon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy Monday morning
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after catching a 1-yard touchdown...
SUPER BOWL BOUND, AGAIN! Kansas City Chiefs defeat Buffalo Bills, advance to second straight Super Bowl
Chiefs fans at Academy.
Chiefs fans celebrate AFC Championship with new gear at Academy