Fire damages a house in west Springfield, Mo.
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say two escaped from a house fire Monday morning in Springfield.
Firefighters responded to the 3200 blk. of West Madison, near West Bypass and Mount Vernon around 6 a.m.
Investigators say thick smoke made it difficult for firefighters to find the fire. Firefighters eventually located the flames in a back bedroom.
The fire marshal is investigating the cause.
