Fire damages a house in west Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say two escaped from a house fire Monday morning in Springfield.

Firefighters responded to the 3200 blk. of West Madison, near West Bypass and Mount Vernon around 6 a.m.

Investigators say thick smoke made it difficult for firefighters to find the fire. Firefighters eventually located the flames in a back bedroom.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.