Leigh’s Lost and Found: do you recognize this lost Beagle mix?

This lost Beagle mix was found loose near Doling Park in Springfield.
This lost Beagle mix was found loose near Doling Park in Springfield.(KYTV)
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re searching for the owners of a lost Beagle.

When animal control took in this guy, they noticed he had a brand new collar on, so someone is out there missing him.

“He was found running around in Doling park and some people were walking their dogs there and they were able to load him up and bring him out to us.”

He’s a very friendly dog and is pretty young, only about two years old.

The new collar he had on is black nylon but unfortunately, there was no tag or microchip with his family’s information.

You can also tell he does have an owner because he’s in great shape, with clipped nails, a nice coat and a good weight. And like all Beagles, he loves to howl, especially in the car.

If you recognize this dog, be sure to call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also visit their website to see picture galleries of all the animals currently at the shelter.

Also, if you’ve lost or found an animal, be sure to post them on the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

