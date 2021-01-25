Man, two teens killed in a crash on I-44 near Mt. Vernon, Mo.

MT. VERNON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a head-on crash on I-44 killed a man and two teenagers Sunday night.

The patrol says Evert Hair, 85, of Billings was eastbound in the westbound lanes when his pickup hit a car just after 9:00 p.m.

Hair, and a driver and a passenger in the car, Izik Fudge, 17, and Navaeh Aust, 17, both of Mt. Vernon, were killed in the crash.

