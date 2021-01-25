Advertisement

Missouri Senator Hawley wants investigation of Dems who want him investigated

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks to reporters as he returns to the Senate Chamber at the...
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks to reporters as he returns to the Senate Chamber at the Capitol, early Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Sen. Josh Hawley on Monday filed a “counter-complaint” against seven Senate Democrats who are seeking an ethics investigation of the Missouri Republican.

On Thursday, the Democrats asked the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate the actions of Hawley and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz “to fully understand their role” in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

A news release from Hawley’s office accused the Democrats of “historic partisan abuse of the Senate ethics process.” Hawley is asking the committee to investigate the Democrats and take any disciplinary action deemed appropriate.

Thousands gathered on Jan. 6 as Congress voted to formally certify President Joe Biden’s victory over Trump in November. Hawley and Cruz led objections in the Senate to Biden’s victory, despite the widespread recognition that the effort would fail.

Thousands marched to the Capitol at Trump’s urging, overwhelmed security and interrupted the proceedings. Five people died, but Biden’s win was certified hours later.

