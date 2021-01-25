Advertisement

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman announces he won’t run for re-election

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) announced Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2022.
By Natalie Grim
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) announced in a press release Monday that he will not seek another term in office.

The Ohio Republican cited the “partisan gridlock” in Washington as one reason he will not pursue a third term.

“I don’t think any Senate office has been more successful in getting things done, but honestly, it has gotten harder and harder to break through the partisan gridlock and make progress on substantive policy, and that has contributed to my decision,” The statement reads.

Portman’s statement outlines his career accomplishments as well as his hopes for the rest of his current term, including the next COVID-19 relief package.

Portman’s Senate career began in 2010. Prior to his time in the Senate, he served in the House of Representatives and in the executive branch under President George W. Bush.

