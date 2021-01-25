Advertisement

Source: Sarah Sanders running for Arkansas governor

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2019, file photo, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders speaks...
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2019, file photo, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. Sanders seems to be in an enviable position as she leaves the White House for a possible run for governor in her home state of Arkansas. She has the tacit endorsement of a president popular in the state and Arkansas political connections that go back to her dad Mike Huckabee’s 10 1/2 years as governor. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Former White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders is running for Arkansas governor, a source told The Associated Press on Sunday night.

Sanders, who left the White House in 2019 to return to her home state, planned to announce her bid on Monday, a senior campaign official told the AP on condition of anonymity. The campaign official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. A formal announcement is expected Monday.

The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sanders had been widely expected to run for the office after leaving the White House — and Trump publicly encouraged her to make a go. She’s been laying the groundwork for a candidacy, speaking to GOP groups around the state.

Sanders joins an expensive Republican primary that already includes two statewide elected leaders, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. The three are running to succeed current Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican who is unable to run next year due to term limits. No Democrats have announced a bid to run for the seat.

