Springfield Police Department shows off new body cameras

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police will soon begin wearing body cameras later this week.

Springfield police will begin training on the new cameras this week.

The department purchased 241 body cameras, at a start-up cost of more than $600,000. The city council approved the spending for the cameras in 2020. The Motorola Watchguard V300 cameras hold onto the officers’ clothing with powerful magnets . The company designed them to be tough and waterproof.

The SPD policy reads officers should have their cameras rolling for pretty much anything that is not a casual encounter, including all calls for service, all arrests, prisoner transports, interviews of witnesses, victims or suspects in the field, and use of force incidents. They will turn them off during initial interviews with sexual assault victims, during medical evaluations, or while in restrooms or locker rooms. Officers can dock and upload the videos from their body camera anytime during their shift to the department’s cloud storage. They must do it at the end of each shift.

When turned on, the cameras will always record. And certain members of the department can view them at any moment.

Police say both officers and the public are pleased with this new addition.

“It’s just something that we’ve been looking forward to for quite a while,” said Major Tad Peters, Springfield Police Department. “It benefits both sides of the interaction to have an unbiased account of what happened if there’s ever a question about it, a complaint about it or if an officer needs documentation of what occurred. It’s a benefit for everyone involved.”

The department will issue the cameras to officers starting the middle of this week.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

