Springfield tactical supply store sees increased demand for protective gear; body armor on backorder for months

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - People looking to stock up on protective gear may run into a problem finding bulletproof vests or other body armor here in Springfield.

Anchor Tactical Supply says it’s seeing a major shortage in body armor.

“It always seems to sell out whenever we get it in,” says employee Colin Loderhose.

Loderhose says the store has seen an increase in sales for body armor and plates. He says there was a major surge back in March, and it’s been off the shelves since. But the interest keeps growing.

“We’ve had body armor on order since April of last year, and nothing’s come in,” Loderhose says.

He says the store doesn’t know when it’ll get more in stock.

“The backorders just went even further back, and we’re looking at well over a year before we’ll see body armor stocked on shelves like it was in the day,” Loderhose says.

Anchor Tactical Supply does have the holders in stock for the plate, but the store says without the armor plates themselves, the product doesn’t offer any real protection. He says the armor people are most interested in weighs anywhere from eight to 20 pounds.

“They’re easier to put on,” Loderhose says. “If something bad starts to happen, you can easily toss one of those off and you have armor that will stop rifle or hand gun rounds.”

Loderhose says most customers looking to buy body armor are doing it out out of fear because of the coronavirus pandemic or the political climate.

“People are buying this stuff for their own protection,” Loderhose says. “I don’t think they’re buying it because they’re crazy. I don’t think they’re buying it because they think there’s gonna be a Civil War. I think that they’re just buying it to have and not need versus need and not have.”

